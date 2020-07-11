Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 65,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 28,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

