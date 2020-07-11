Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,630.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.88.

CME stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.