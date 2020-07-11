Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,823,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.