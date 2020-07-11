Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $198.88 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.89.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $1,527,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,257 shares of company stock worth $104,008,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

