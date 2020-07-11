Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 218,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

