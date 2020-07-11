Whittier Trust Co. Buys 441 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Mongodb worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mongodb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Mongodb by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $1,113,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $228.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.15. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

