Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 9,525 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

IQV opened at $142.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

