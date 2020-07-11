Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) versus CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (NYSE:CWYCY) Financial Contrast

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RWY CONST/ADR $120.17 billion 0.10 $2.92 billion N/A N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $8.20 billion 1.31 $326.70 million $4.17 13.57

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 2 5 6 0 2.31

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus target price of $72.18, suggesting a potential upside of 27.53%. Given Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is more favorable than CHINA RWY CONST/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RWY CONST/ADR 2.36% 7.26% 1.66% Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 5.19% 8.00% 4.17%

Volatility and Risk

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies beats CHINA RWY CONST/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations. It undertake projects, such as railways, highways, urban rail transits, water conservancy and hydropower, housing construction, municipal engineering, bridges, tunnels, airports, and wharfs. The company is also involved in the provision of survey, design, and consultation services for railway, urban rail transit, highway, municipal engineering, industrial and civil building, and water transport engineering. In addition, it manufactures large railway track maintenance machinery, excavating machinery, rail equipment, special construction equipment, bridge construction equipment, railway electric construction equipment and materials, lifting equipment, and steel structures. Further, the company is involved in the real estate development; purchase and sale of goods and materials; and provision of logistics, financial agency, insurance, and asset management services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation Group.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, including locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The company's Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds new commuter locomotives; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. It serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The company's products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; signal design and engineering services; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; heat exchangers and cooling products; and track and switch products. Its products also include railway braking equipment and related components; friction products; and new commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit car and locomotive overhaul and refurbishment. In addition, the company's products comprise doors for buses and subway cars; platform screen doors; pantographs; window assemblies; couplers; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors. Wabtec Corporation was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.

