West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 38,492.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $236.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

