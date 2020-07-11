West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $40,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.12 and a 1-year high of $236.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

