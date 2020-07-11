Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $32.16 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,538,000 after acquiring an additional 187,117 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $255.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

