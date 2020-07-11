Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.32.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.16. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

