Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $33.10 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 80,933 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $33,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,970 shares of company stock valued at $89,664,090. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

BBY stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

