Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $23.73 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.50% of Helen of Troy worth $23,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $202.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $168.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $209.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 9.81%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

