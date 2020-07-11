Webster Bank N. A. Sells 361 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,625.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

