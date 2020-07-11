Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 643,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 17,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.76. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,625.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

