Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WJG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

LON:WJG opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.08. The company has a market cap of $363.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 118.17 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 299.50 ($3.69).

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

