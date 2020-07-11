WandX Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. One WandX token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, WandX has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. WandX has a total market cap of $173,716.27 and approximately $17.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.04942610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WAND is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

