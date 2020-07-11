Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

