Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

WDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

WDR stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $21,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 863,577 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3,612.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 452,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 439,916 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

