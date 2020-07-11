Vulcan Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 90.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

