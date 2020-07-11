Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

