VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 726,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,825. Corporate insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

