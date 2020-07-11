Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 42,205,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 28,089,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Visium Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISM)

Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, technology, and automating services to support enterprises in protecting assets. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics solutions.

