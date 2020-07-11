Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Citigroup

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

VMUK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target (down previously from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 153.56 ($1.89).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.69. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

