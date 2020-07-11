Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $260.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

