Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $211.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $212.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

