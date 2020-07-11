Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $128.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

