Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $19,884,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.06.

ROK opened at $210.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

