Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $200.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average of $191.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

