Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $164.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.88.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

