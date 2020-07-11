Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $178.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.34. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

