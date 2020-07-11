Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.45. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

