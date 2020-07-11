Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

