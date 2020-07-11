Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 99,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Danaher stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $187.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.