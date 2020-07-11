VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $335,044.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $335,044.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001619 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin's official message board is medium.com/videocoin

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

