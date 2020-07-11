Victrex’s (VCT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Victrex to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).
Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,837 ($22.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,009.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,139.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68).
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
