Victrex’s (VCT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Victrex to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,837 ($22.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,009.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,139.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Victrex will post 13753.131019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

