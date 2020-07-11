Victrex (LON:VCT) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Victrex to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).
Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,837 ($22.61) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68). The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,009.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.