Victrex (LON:VCT) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Victrex to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,837 ($22.61) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68). The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,009.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victrex will post 13753.131019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

