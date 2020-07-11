Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.18 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $76.06.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $213,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vicor by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vicor by 106.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vicor by 29.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

