Veritone Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,350 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 381% compared to the average daily volume of 489 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg bought 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $117,136.80. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Veritone by 180.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Veritone by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritone by 43.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.78.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

