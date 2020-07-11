Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $18,620,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $256.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.83. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $260.61.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.