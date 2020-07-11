Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

