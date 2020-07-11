Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,700,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.