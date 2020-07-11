Valor Token (VALOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Valor Token has a market cap of $9.12 million and $232,433.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004943 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.04942610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.