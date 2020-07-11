USDJ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94,044.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $94,044.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.01969828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00186635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 542% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 4,301,698 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

