Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

