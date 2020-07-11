Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Up 5.3% in June

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Get Univar alerts:

UNVR stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 150.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Univar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,256,000 after buying an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Univar by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,485,000 after buying an additional 2,113,337 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Univar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,942,000.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.