UNITE Group’s (UTG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.11) to GBX 1,090 ($13.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UNITE Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 932 ($11.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered UNITE Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,049 ($12.91).

Shares of UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 939 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -28.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 888.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

