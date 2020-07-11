Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €27.50 by Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €27.50 ($30.90) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.56 ($28.72).

ETR:UN01 opened at €29.94 ($33.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.23 and a 200-day moving average of €26.98. Uniper has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a 52 week high of €30.64 ($34.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

