Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $166.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.